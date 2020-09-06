INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Low-intensity Blast at Cop's Brother's House Compound in Rajouri, No Casualty Reported

Indian army soldiers standing vigil atop an armored vehicle arrives near the site of a gunbattle in Yedipora village, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Two suspected rebels were killed and an army officer and a policeman injured in an ongoing gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Friday. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

Indian army soldiers standing vigil atop an armored vehicle arrives near the site of a gunbattle in Yedipora village, north of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Two suspected rebels were killed and an army officer and a policeman injured in an ongoing gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said Friday. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

The house belonged to the brother of a police officer and some of the building’s windowpanes were shattered under the impact of the blast.

Jammu: A low-intensity blast occurred inside the compound of a policeman’s brother’s house in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving three cars damaged, police said Sunday. The blast took place at Maira Chowkian village in the border district late Saturday night, a police official said, adding no lives were lost.

The house belonged to the brother of a police officer and some of the building’s windowpanes were shattered under the impact of the blast, the official said. He said police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is underway to ascertain the nature and cause of the explosion. It is premature to say anything right now… Our investigation is on, the official said.

Next Story
Loading