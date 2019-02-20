LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Low Intensity Blast in Kalindi Express Near Kanpur, No Casualties Reported

A railway spokesperson said prima facie the explosion seemed to have been caused by crackers as the damage was not much.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 11:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Low Intensity Blast in Kalindi Express Near Kanpur, No Casualties Reported
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A low intensity blast took place on board the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm, railway officials said.
The station is about 30 km from Kanpur.

A railway spokesperson said Anti-Terrorism Squad was at the spot and the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

He said prima facie the explosion seemed to have been caused by crackers as the damage was not much. "The plywood sheet of the toilet is damaged," he added.

There was no casualty or injury in the incident, he said, adding that the train will depart after security clearances.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram