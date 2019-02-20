English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Low Intensity Blast in Kalindi Express Near Kanpur, No Casualties Reported
A railway spokesperson said prima facie the explosion seemed to have been caused by crackers as the damage was not much.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A low intensity blast took place on board the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday, officials said.
The incident happened in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm, railway officials said.
The station is about 30 km from Kanpur.
A railway spokesperson said Anti-Terrorism Squad was at the spot and the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.
He said prima facie the explosion seemed to have been caused by crackers as the damage was not much. "The plywood sheet of the toilet is damaged," he added.
There was no casualty or injury in the incident, he said, adding that the train will depart after security clearances.
The incident happened in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station around 7.10 pm, railway officials said.
The station is about 30 km from Kanpur.
A railway spokesperson said Anti-Terrorism Squad was at the spot and the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.
He said prima facie the explosion seemed to have been caused by crackers as the damage was not much. "The plywood sheet of the toilet is damaged," he added.
There was no casualty or injury in the incident, he said, adding that the train will depart after security clearances.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Period. End of Sentence: Hope the Oscar Nomination Leads to More Awareness and Donations, Says Guneet Monga
- Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Launch: Here’s How to Watch The Live Stream
- Milan Talkies Trailer: Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns to Hinterland, Takes Ali Fazal Along
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results