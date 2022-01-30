Suspected IED Blast in Shillong's Commercial Hub, No Casualty

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) bomb exploded at Police Bazar area in Shillong on Sunday evening, which is the prime market hub of the Meghalaya capital. A few shops were damaged due to the explosion.

The incident took place at around 6.40 pm near a mobile shop opposite the MUDA shopping complex, police said. Most of the shops remain closed in compliance with the order passed by the district administration over Covid.

No casualty has been reported, police said. According to the nearby residents, there was a loud noise, and the blast was more powerful than a cylinder explosion.

Following the explosion, both the CRPF and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Bomb squad personnel also reached the site and the matter is being probed.

Speaking to reported, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Sylvester Nongtnger said the bomb squad is inspecting the spot. “Bomb squads are still on the job to analyse the situation. We can’t say but some kind of blast is there," he said.

