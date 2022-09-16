Low-intensity Blast Outside DDC Member's House in J&K's Poonch

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 15:29 IST

Jammu, India

Police and Army personnel rushed to the spot soon after the blast and an investigation into the incident is underway, they said (File Photo)

o one was injured in the blast that occurred late on Thursday night, officials said

A low-intensity blast occurred outside the house of a District Development Council member in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Friday. No one was injured in the blast that occurred late on Thursday night, they said.

A mysterious blast occurred outside the house of DDC member Sohail Malik in Fazlabad village of Surankote tehsil. Malik’s SUV, which was parked on the road, was damaged in the blast, the officials said. Police and Army personnel rushed to the spot soon after the blast and an investigation into the incident is underway, they said.

first published:September 16, 2022, 15:29 IST
last updated:September 16, 2022, 15:29 IST