Low-Intensity Earthquake Hits Delhi
Representative Image
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.
On Sunday, another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital.
