Low-Intensity Earthquake Hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.7 hit Delhi on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 1.26 pm at a depth of 5 kilometres.

On Sunday, another low-intensity quake of magnitude 3.5 hit the national capital.

