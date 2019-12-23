English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Low Intensity Earthquake Hits Satara in Maharashtra
Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 6.42 am. Its epicenter was eight km from the Koyna dam.
Representative image.
Satara: A low intensity earthquake shook Koyna region in Maharashtra's Satara district on Monday morning, an official said.
No loss of life or property was reported, he said. The earthquake of magnitude 2.6 was recorded at 6.42 am, the state government official said.
Its epicenter was eight km from the Koyna dam, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toddler's Priceless Reaction on Receiving 'Worst Christmas Gift' as Prank is Pure Gold
- Internet Hails Man Who Gave Away His First Class Seat to a 'Worthy' 88-Year-Old Lady
- Diego Maradona Claims He Lost Virginity At Age 13 to an 'Older Lady', Was Abducted by UFO for 3 Days
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: There Are Absolutely No Arguments Against it
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car