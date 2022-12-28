Low-intensity Earthquake Hits Uttarkashi, No Damages Reported

A low-intensity earthquake shook Uttarkashi and its nearby areas in the early hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred at 2.19 am, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

It had its epicentre in a forest near Barkot in the district, he said.

It had a depth of five km, he said.

Being mild in intensity and occurring at a time when people are usually asleep, the quake was not felt by many, he said.

There was no damage to life and property anywhere, the official said.

