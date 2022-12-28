CHANGE LANGUAGE
Low-intensity Earthquake Hits Uttarkashi, No Damages Reported
Low-intensity Earthquake Hits Uttarkashi, No Damages Reported

PTI

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 23:49 IST

Uttarkashi, India

It had its epicentre in a forest near Barkot in the district. (File photo/Shutterstock)

The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred at 2.19 am, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said

A low-intensity earthquake shook Uttarkashi and its nearby areas in the early hours of Wednesday.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 occurred at 2.19 am, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

It had its epicentre in a forest near Barkot in the district, he said.

It had a depth of five km, he said.

Being mild in intensity and occurring at a time when people are usually asleep, the quake was not felt by many, he said.

There was no damage to life and property anywhere, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
