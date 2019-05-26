Low-intensity Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Bankura District

: A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, shook Bankura district of West Bengal at 10.39 am Sunday, the Met department said here.There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far, an official said.The epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)