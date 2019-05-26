English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Low-intensity Earthquake Hits West Bengal's Bankura District
he epicentre of the tremor was 10 km below the surface of Earth at latitude 23.3 degrees north and longitude 86.9 degrees east.
Kolkata: A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale, shook Bankura district of West Bengal at 10.39 am Sunday, the Met department said here.
There was no report of any casualty or damage to property so far, an official said.
