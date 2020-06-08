INDIA

1-MIN READ

Low Intensity Earthquake of Magnitude 2.1 Hits Delhi, Epicentre Near Gurgaon Border

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 hit the national capital on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border and it occurred at 1 pm at a depth of 18 kilometre, the NCS said.

Since April, Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 quakes of low and medium intensity.


