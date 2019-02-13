Low-intensity Quake Hits Himachal's Kangra District

A 3.5 low-intensity magnitude earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported, they said.The epicentre of the earthquake was north of Dharamshala town at a depth of five kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 7:35 am today, he said.He said mild tremors were felt in areas across the district. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.