LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Low-intensity Quake Hits Himachal's Kangra District

The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 7:35 am and the epicentre was north of Dharamshala town at a depth of five kilometres.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Low-intensity Quake Hits Himachal's Kangra District
Representational image.
Loading...
Shimla: A 3.5 low-intensity magnitude earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday, officials said. No loss of life or property was reported, they said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was north of Dharamshala town at a depth of five kilometres, Director, Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at 7:35 am today, he said.

He said mild tremors were felt in areas across the district. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kangra district, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram