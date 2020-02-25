Low on Manpower and Stretched Thin: Delhi Police to Centre on Why It Failed to Control Violence in Capital

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has cited lack of adequate forces for its failure to control the spiraling violence in the national capital which has claimed nine lives, including that of a police constable, in two days.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Pattnaik met Union home minister Amit Shah to brief him on the prevailing situation in Delhi, especially to explain why his force failed to control the situation in northeast Delhi which reported the maximum incidents of arson within 36 hours.

The Delhi Police told the home ministry that its workforce was stretched out due to current engagements in the national capital, including the high-profile visit of US President Donald Trump. It said that the lack of adequate manpower was one reason why the situation in some localities spiraled out of control after arson was first reported on Monday morning.

Shah had called a meeting with representatives of political parties, and officials from the Delhi Police and home ministry to discuss the violence.

Top officials privy to details told CNN-News18 that the Delhi Police has sought more paramilitary forces to control the situation. "Police said they didn't have enough manpower. So they could only control the situation on the main roads, whereas the violence was unfolding in lanes and bylanes. They have assured that once more paramilitary is made available, things would improve," a source told CNN-News18.

Officials confirmed that 13 companies of CRPF, including two of Riot Action Police and one from the Mahila Police, has been given to the Delhi Police since Sunday when the violence began. This was in addition to the 10 companies which were already under the command of the Delhi Police. A total of 35 paramilitary companies are now available under the command and control of the police.

"The police commissioner assured the CM (Arvind Kejriwal) and the HM that one battalion of policemen will be deployed on ground in areas of northeast Delhi," a source said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Kejriwal said he had initially felt that police presence was inadequate in affected areas. "Initially, I felt so, but now the police has assured that they will take steps," he said.

When asked if the Army should be called in, the CM said, “If need be. But right now, police are assuring that they will manage."

Officials said the question of bringing in the Army was not discussed in the meeting with the home minister. "Police said they are maintaining restraint in the face of grave provocation because this was a tense situation," a source said.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that a peace committee would be formed with the participation of local MLAs. Improved coordination between MLAs and police, drone and electronic surveillance, monitoring social media posts and crackdown on rumour-mongering were some of the other decisions taken.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.