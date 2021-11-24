Low-pressure Area Likely Over Bay of Bengal in 24 Hrs, Rains Predicted in South India for Next 5 Days

A cyclonic circulation lies over the Bay of Bengal and a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form under its influence, the India Meteorologial Department (IMD) said on Wednesday and forecast rainfall in different parts of the southern states for the next five days.

The cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, an IMD press release said. "Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards towards Sri Lanka and south Tamil Nadu coast," it added.

The IMD forecast light to moderate, scattered/fairly widespread rainfall as "very likely" over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days. Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely over southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar along and off south Tamil Nadu coast on November 24 and 25, it said and asked fishermen not to venture into these areas.

The regional weather office here said heavy to very heavy rains were likely in some areas in Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. It predicted heavy rains in Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari, Puthukottai, Tenkasi and Cauvery delta districts of Tamil Nadu, besides Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.