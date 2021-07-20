Low Pressure Area Likely Over North-west Bay of Bengal on Friday: Met Dept

The Met department on Tuesday said a low pressure area is expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas around Friday. “A low pressure area is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 23 (Friday)," said a Met official.

Due to the influence of this weather system, surface winds are expected to be strong and gusty at times over coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the Met department, the east west shear zone is now running roughly along latitude 18 degrees north at an elevation above 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.

Meanwhile, the Met department forecast thunderstorms and lightning with heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of north coastal Andhra and Yanam on Wednesday and Thursday.

Similarly, it predicted thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall in parts of south coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

“Strong wind speeds reaching up to 40 to 50 km per hour and gusting up to 60 kmph are likely to prevail over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast," said the Met official.

Likewise, the Met department forecast roughly similar weather for Friday and Saturday as well. Meanwhile, Tuesday is passing mostly cloudless in West Godavari district without any rain in Bhimavaram and vicinity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here