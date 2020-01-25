- Municipal Corporations 9/10
Low-speed Mobile Internet Service Temporarily Snapped in Kashmir Hours after Restoration
The low-speed internet service is likely to be resumed after the culmination of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, officials said.
A file photo shows journalists using the internet at government-run media centre in Srinagar. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Hours after low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir, authorities again snapped services on Saturday evening citing security reasons in view of Republic Day.
The service is likely to be resumed after culmination of Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, officials said.
Mobile internet was restored earlier in the day after being suspended nearly six months ago in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, but the service could only be used to access 301 websites approved by the administration, officials said.
"The mobile internet services were temporarily suspended this evening ahead of the Republic Day functions," an official said.
He said the services would be resumed again after the culmination of functions across the valley on Sunday.
The officials said the 2G Mobile internet services were restored across the Valley this afternoon but only white-listed websites, excluding social media sites, were accessible.
