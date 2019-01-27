LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Low Visibility Delays 13 Trains to Delhi as Cold, Fog Blankets Capital

The overall air quality of the city remained in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 218 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Representative image.(Image: PTI)
New Delhi: It was a cold and foggy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The low visibility also lead to the delay of at least 13 trains heading to the capital city.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

At 8.30 am, humidity was recorded 100 per cent while visibility was at 400 metres.

Saturday's maximum and minimum temperature was recorded three notches below the average at 19.2 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.


