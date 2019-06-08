Lower Rains Likely in June, Monsoon to Pick Up in Aug-Sept in India, Says IMD
The monsoon rains are likely to get delayed by nearly a week and enter India through the southern coast around June 8, said the weather department.
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Mumbai: India is expected to receive below average monsoon in June but rains are likely to pick up in August and September as the El Nino weather pattern is likely to fade by then, a senior weather official said on Friday.
India is likely to get good rainfall in August and September, OP Sreejith, a senior official of the state-run Indian Meteorological Department told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.
India's weather office defines average or normal rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.
A strong El Nino, marked by a warming of the sea surface on the Pacific Ocean, can cause severe drought in Australia, Southeast Asia and India.
The weather office has said that the monsoon rains are likely to enter India through the southern coast around June 8, delayed by nearly a week.
