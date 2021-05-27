Lowest in a Month, West Bengal's Covid-19 Surge Finally Ebbing

The after-effects of the high-voltage poll battle fought in West Bengal have seemingly begun to ebb as the state is showing signs of healing.

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally after breaking all first wave records is on a downward slope.

On Wednesday, the daily infections were the lowest in a month. On Wednesday (May 26), 16,225 people tested positive for coronavirus - a number last recorded on April 27.

The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state. West Bengal now has 1,23,377 active cases, while 11,79,999 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,071 since Tuesday. A total of 1,21,21,940 samples have so far been tested for Covid-19, taking into account 63,976 clinical examinations in the last 24 hours. From morbid desperation for hospital beds, as infections skyrocketed, Covid institutions are reporting a hope-inducing vacancy.

According to data from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), 2,556 people were infected in the city on May 21. On May 22, 23 and 24 those figures gradually declined to 2322, 1,918 and 1,242 respectively.

According to KMC health department sources, a 200-bed Covid Care Centre in Kolkata, which was full just a week ago, now has only 50 per cent occupancy. A similar trend is being seen in Covid Care Centres in Alipore and Rajarhat.

Doctors in Kolkata are crediting the Mamata Banerjee government’s strict restrictions and their implementation for the downturn. But, like global exerts, they insist that crowd control and mask-wearing will have to be imposed for a long time to ensure cases don’t peak again.

On Wednesday, 19,071 people were discharged after recovering from hospitals in the state. The total number of recoveries is now just under 12 lakh. Over a lakh are still infected - 2,999 less than on Tuesday. However, 153 people died in the state on Wednesday. North 24 Parganas (37) and Kolkata (30) also topped the list in terms of deaths. Besides, 15 people died in South 24 Parganas and 11 in Howrah. With this, till now total of 14,728 people lost their lives in the state.

On Wednesday, 63,976 people tested themselves for Covid-19. Of these, 16,225 reports came back positive. In the last 24 hours, the rate of infection has also come down to 26.58 per cent as the number of daily infections has decreased. The total number of infections, however, was 10.87 per cent on Wednesday. Doctors believe that vaccination is one of the ways to prevent infection. According to the bulletin of the health department, 1 lakh 53 thousand 90 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a resident of Darjeeling has been infected with mucormycosis. His sample was tested at North Bengal Medical College. In all, 13 people are being treated for the black fungus in the state.

