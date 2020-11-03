LPG Cylinder Delivery Rules Change Starting November 1, Here’s Everything You Should Know

The rules for home delivery of LPG cylinders in India have changed and have already been in place starting November 1. All the subscribers of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) gas cylinder have been informed about the new changes through SMS. If you are also one of the LPG gas cylinder subscribers anywhere in India, you should take note of the following changes effective from November 1:

1. Whenever a company agent comes for the home delivery of LPG gas cylinder, the subscribers will have to furnish a one-time password (OTP). This OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number in your LPG gas passbook.

These rules in accordance with the new Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system implemented by the oil companies. All the customers getting LPG gas cylinder delivered at home need to follow the DAC system throughout the country. Interestingly, the DAC system has already been operational in Jaipur for some time now as a pilot project. This will now be extended to 100 other smart cities.

When an agent arrives for the delivery of LPG gas cylinder, the subscriber will have to provide him/her the OTP code to the delivery person. If one fails to produce an otp or implement this new system, they might face some difficulty in ordering the gas cylinders. No delivery person will hand over the cylinder unless an OTP is provided.

Apart from producing an OTP, the Indian Oil has also issued a common number for the booking of Indane LPG refill across the country. The common booking number for LPG refills through Indane Oil company is 7718955555. The number is the same throughout the country and will be available 24x7 for the customers.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force.”