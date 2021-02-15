LPG Price in India: Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Increases in Delhi by Rs 50; Check Out the Rates in Other Cities

The increase in the price of LPG domestic cylinders comes at a time when the cost of petrol and diesel has also massively increased in the national capital.

On Monday, February 15, the price of cooking gas cylinders increased by Rs 50 in Delhi. The change applicable from midnight has yet again increased the price of LPG cylinders in the city. One cooking gas cylinder of 14.2 kilograms will now cost Rs 769 in Delhi. The increase in the price of LPG domestic cylinders comes at a time when the cost of petrol and diesel has also massively increased in the city.

Before this hike, the rate of LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 25 on February 4 by the oil marketing companies. This is the second price hike in the month of February 2021. Reportedly, the price of cooking gas cylinders is Rs 719 after the hike.

Cooking gas cylinders can be purchased for Rs 745.50 in West Bengal’s Kolkata. In Bengaluru, a 14.2 kgs cooking gas cylinder costs Rs 722.

The prices of cooking gas is revised on a monthly basis by the state-run oil companies. On February 4, the prices had already been revised for the month of February, however, in Delhi, it has now happened twice.

If there is a fluctuation internationally in the rate of fuel or in the US dollar-rupee exchange rates, then the price of the cooking gas can also fluctuate. There has been a consistent increase in the price of cooking gas. Previously, the cost of cooking gas cylinders in Delhi increased by Rs 50 in the beginning of December and then once again by Rs 50 in the same month.

The fuel rates in the city are also touching the sky. According to the reports, on February 15, one litre petrol costs Rs 88.99 in Delhi while the same quantity of diesel can be bought for Rs 79.35. In Mumbai, the fuel prices are much higher. A litre of petrol costs Rs 95.46 in the city and diesel can be bought for Rs 83.64.