English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LPSC-ISRO Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts, Apply before 28th August 2018
Vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ for LPSC Units near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore has begun on the official website of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
LPSC-ISRO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ for LPSC Units located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore has begun on the official website of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Thiruvananthapuram - lpsc.gov.in.
The application process for the recruitment for the post of Scientist/ Engineer has started today i.e.14th August 2018, 2:00 PM and interested candidates must apply online on or before 28th August 2018, 2:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for LPSC Recruitment 2018 for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.lpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Status of current Advertisements’ link
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ against ‘Post code from 691-697’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply online’ for the respective post
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 7 – Registration number will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://apps.lpsc.gov.in/common/advt.jsp
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.250
SC/ ST/ Female/ Ex-servicemen/ PWD Category - NIL
Official Advertisement:
https://apps.lpsc.gov.in/common/Detailed%20advt%202018-HINDI.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 28th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online bio-data, initial screening or written test. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
The application process for the recruitment for the post of Scientist/ Engineer has started today i.e.14th August 2018, 2:00 PM and interested candidates must apply online on or before 28th August 2018, 2:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for LPSC Recruitment 2018 for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.lpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Status of current Advertisements’ link
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ against ‘Post code from 691-697’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply online’ for the respective post
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 7 – Registration number will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://apps.lpsc.gov.in/common/advt.jsp
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.250
SC/ ST/ Female/ Ex-servicemen/ PWD Category - NIL
Official Advertisement:
https://apps.lpsc.gov.in/common/Detailed%20advt%202018-HINDI.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 28th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online bio-data, initial screening or written test. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Has a Savage Response to Her Marriage Rumours; Find Out
- Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
- Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile
- Captain’s Knock: Guess Who Is Personally Training Ranveer Singh For His Role In Kabir Khan’s 83?
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...