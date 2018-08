LPSC-ISRO Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts, Apply before 28th August 2018

LPSC-ISRO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ for LPSC Units located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore has begun on the official website of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Thiruvananthapuram - lpsc.gov.in The application process for the recruitment for the post of Scientist/ Engineer has started today i.e.14th August 2018, 2:00 PM and interested candidates must apply online on or before 28th August 2018, 2:00 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for LPSC Recruitment 2018 for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.lpsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Status of current Advertisements’ linkStep 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ against ‘Post code from 691-697’Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply online’ for the respective postStep 6 – Register yourself firstStep 7 – Registration number will generateStep 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://apps.lpsc.gov.in/common/advt.jsp Unreserved Category – Rs.250SC/ ST/ Female/ Ex-servicemen/ PWD Category - NILThe age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 28th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online bio-data, initial screening or written test. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.