GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

LPSC-ISRO Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts, Apply before 28th August 2018

Vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ for LPSC Units near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore has begun on the official website of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 14, 2018, 3:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LPSC-ISRO Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2018 Begins Today for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts, Apply before 28th August 2018
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
LPSC-ISRO Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ for LPSC Units located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore has begun on the official website of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Thiruvananthapuram - lpsc.gov.in.

The application process for the recruitment for the post of Scientist/ Engineer has started today i.e.14th August 2018, 2:00 PM and interested candidates must apply online on or before 28th August 2018, 2:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for LPSC Recruitment 2018 for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.lpsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Status of current Advertisements’ link
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ against ‘Post code from 691-697’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Apply online’ for the respective post
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 7 – Registration number will generate
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://apps.lpsc.gov.in/common/advt.jsp

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.250
SC/ ST/ Female/ Ex-servicemen/ PWD Category - NIL

Official Advertisement:
https://apps.lpsc.gov.in/common/Detailed%20advt%202018-HINDI.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 28th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online bio-data, initial screening or written test. The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...