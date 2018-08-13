GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LPSC Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2018: 10 Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts, Apply from 14th August 2018

Contributor Content

Updated:August 13, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
LPSC Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2018: 10 Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ Posts, Apply from 14th August 2018
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
LPSC Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 10 vacancies for the post of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ for LPSC Units located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram and at Bangalore has been released on the official website of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Thiruvananthapuram - lpsc.gov.in.

The application process will commence from 14th August 2018, 2:00 PM and interested candidates must apply online on or before 28th August 2018, 2:00 PM.

LPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 10

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must read the detailed notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:

http://www.lpsc.gov.in/docs/Employment%20News-Hindi.pdf

Age Limit:

The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 28th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500.

Selection Process:

The selection process is not available in the notification as of now hence candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of LPSC.

Important Dates:

Start date to submit online application form – 14th August 2018, 2:00 PM
Last date to submit online application form – 28th August 2018, 2:00 PM

