LS Speaker Om Birla Highlights India's Growth Across Crucial Economic Indicators in Belgrade
An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Om Birla is attending the 141st assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union in Belgrade, Serbia.
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday highlighted India's growth story and its achievements with respect to various crucial economic indicators, while speaking at an Inter Parliamentary Union being held in Belgrade, Serbia.
An Indian parliamentary delegation led by Birla is attending the 141st assembly of the IPU in Belgrade.
During the day, Birla participated in the 'Speaker's Dialogue on Governance', a high-level IPU platform to exchange political ideas, Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement issued here.
Speaking at the break-out session of the Speakers' Dialogue on Development and Economy, Birla highlighted India's growth story and its achievements with respect to various crucial economic indicators, the secretariat said.
Birla effectively underlined the Indian perspective on issues of development and economy, it said.
MP Shashi Tharoor was also invited to be a panelist on the second break-out session of the Speaker's Dialogue on Security.
