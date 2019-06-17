Take the pledge to vote

LSAT-India Result 2019: Law School Admission Test Results Declared at pearsonvueindia.com; Check Your Score Here

LSAT-India Result 2019, conducted by the Pearson VUE, was declared on the official website pearsonvueindia.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
LSAT-India Result 2019: Law School Admission Test Results Declared at pearsonvueindia.com; Check Your Score Here
LSAT India Result 2019 | The result of Law School Admission Test (LSAT, India) 2019 examination was declared today i.e. June 17 (Monday).

The LSAT India Result 2019 can be downloaded from pearsonvueindia.com.

Alternatively, the LSAT results can also be checked from third-party platform lsat.nopaperforms.com. The declared LSAT India Result 2019, Law SAT 2019 India Result is accepted for admission to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The LSAT examination was conducted by the Pearson VUE on behalf of US-based law organization Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on June 2. The examination got rescheduled as it was clashing with the CLAT 2019 entrance test.

According to Careers360 report, for this current academic year, the LSAC will award LSAT India Law Scholarship upto 6 lakhs to the exam topper. This initiative marks the celebration for completing 10 years of administering LSAT India Examination.

Steps to check LSAT India results 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website pearsonvueindia.com or click the URL provided above

Step 2- On homepage spot, ‘download LSAT India Result 2019’ link and click on it

Step 3- You will redirected to registered candidate login

Step 4- Here, enter required details like registration number/ roll number, course level

Step 5- The LSAT India 2019 Result, Scorecard will appear on the screen. Download it

Step 6- Take a print out for further reference.

The mode of LSAT India examination was written test and all exam takers were given 2 hours 20 minutes for completing their test. No negative marking scheme was practiced for calculating the scores.

