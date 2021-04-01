Lt Gen Manjinder Singh Takes Over as Western Command Chief of Staff

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh took over as the Chief of Staff (CoS) of the Western Command on Thursday, a defence spokesman said here. After arriving at the command headquarters, Singh laid a wreath and paid homage at 'Veer Smriti' War Memorial, the official said in a statement.

The command's area of responsibility covers Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu, he said. Lt Gen Singh is an alumnus of the Sainik School Kapurthala, National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. He was commissioned into 19 Madras regiment on December 20, 1986, the spokesman said.

In an illustrious career spanning over 34 years, Singh has served in sensitive operational sectors and high altitude terrain, the official said. He commanded his battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in J&K, an infantry brigade at the Line of Control and an infantry division as part of a strike corps, the spokesman added.

During his service, the spokesman said, the General has been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy and the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan. For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the nation, the General has been decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015 and the Vishist Seva Medal in 2019, he added.

