Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, First Engineer & Senior-Most in the Force, Appointed Indian Army Chief

Army Vice Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was appointed as the new chief of the Indian Army on Monday as incumbent Army Chief General MM Naravane is likely being seen as the frontrunner for the Chief of Defence Staff’s post. Naravane is due to retire by the end of this month.

Lt Gen Pande, an engineer, will take over the reign as he is the senior-most in the force after General Naravane. He became the senior-most after a few top officers retired in the last three months. The incumbent Lt Gen Raj Shukla who was commanding Army’s training command (ARTRAC) retired on March 31.

A few other senior-most leaders had retired by January end. Lieutenant General C.P. Mohanty and Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi retired on January 31.

Lt Gen Pande was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers in December 1982. In his distinguished career, he has held several prestigious command and staff assignments in conventional as well as counter-insurgency operations in all types of terrain.

He commanded an engineer regiment along the Line of Control during the Operation Parakram in Jammu and Kashmir, an engineer brigade in the western sector, an infantry brigade along the LoC and a mountain division in high-altitude areas of western Ladakh and a corps in the Northeast. He has served as chief engineer in the UN mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea. He was the Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) from June 2020 to May 2021.

For his illustrious service, he has been conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and the GOC-in-C Commendation.



