Lt Gen Paramjit Singh to be New Director General of Military Operations of Army

Lt Gen Singh, currently serving as General Officer Commanding of the Army's Nagrota-based XVI Corps, will take over as the new DGMO on October 15, succeeding Lt Gen Anil Chauhan

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, who has vast experience in counter-terror operations, will be the next Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army, official sources said on Saturday.

Lt Gen Singh, currently serving as General Officer Commanding of the Army's Nagrota-based XVI Corps, will take over as the new DGMO on October 15, succeeding Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, they said.

Lt Gen Chauhan has been appointed new General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command.

As DGMO, Lt Gen Singh will oversee various operations of the Indian Army including along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Singh has extensive experience of counter-terror operations and was involved in the planning of the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Mhow-based Army War College, Lt Gen Singh has held various operational and staff positions in the Army in Kashmir valley.

He has vast experience in high-altitude warfare, including a tenure at the Siachen Glacier. He spent most of his career conducting counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir, besides taking part in operations against the LTTE in Sri Lanka.

Lt Gen Singh was commissioned into the Army in 1982 in Madras Regiment and he was shifted to the elite Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) in January 1984

