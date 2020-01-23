Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Lt Gen YK Joshi Appointed Northern Army Commander, Will Take Charge on February 1

Lt Gen Joshi, with vast experience of anti-terror operations in Kashmir, succeeds Lt Gen Ranbir Singh who retires from service on January 31.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lt Gen YK Joshi Appointed Northern Army Commander, Will Take Charge on February 1
Image for representation

New Delhi: Lt Gen YK Joshi has been appointed commander of the strategically crucial Northern Command which takes care of overall security scenario along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as well as with China in Ladakh.

Lt Gen Joshi, with vast experience of anti-terror operations in Kashmir, succeeds Lt Gen Ranbir Singh who retires from service on January 31.

Lt Gen Joshi is currently serving as Chief of Staff of the Northern Command.

He will take charge of the Northern Command as General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) on February 1, official sources told PTI.

Lt Gen C P Mohanty has been appointed commander of the Southern Command. He succeeds Lt Gen SK Saini who will take charge as new vice chief of the Army on Saturday.

The post of vice chief fell vacant after Gen MM Naravane was appointed Chief of Army Staff.

Lt Gen Mohanty has operational experience along the borders with Pakistan and China and also in active counter-insurgency operations in Assam.

He led a multinational UN brigade in Congo. At present, he is serving as General Officer Commanding of Uttar Bharat area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram