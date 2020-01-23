Lt Gen YK Joshi Appointed Northern Army Commander, Will Take Charge on February 1
Lt Gen Joshi, with vast experience of anti-terror operations in Kashmir, succeeds Lt Gen Ranbir Singh who retires from service on January 31.
Image for representation
New Delhi: Lt Gen YK Joshi has been appointed commander of the strategically crucial Northern Command which takes care of overall security scenario along the border with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir as well as with China in Ladakh.
Lt Gen Joshi is currently serving as Chief of Staff of the Northern Command.
He will take charge of the Northern Command as General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) on February 1, official sources told PTI.
Lt Gen C P Mohanty has been appointed commander of the Southern Command. He succeeds Lt Gen SK Saini who will take charge as new vice chief of the Army on Saturday.
The post of vice chief fell vacant after Gen MM Naravane was appointed Chief of Army Staff.
Lt Gen Mohanty has operational experience along the borders with Pakistan and China and also in active counter-insurgency operations in Assam.
He led a multinational UN brigade in Congo. At present, he is serving as General Officer Commanding of Uttar Bharat area.
