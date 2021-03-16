india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#WestBengalPolls#RoadSafetySeries#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»LT Grade Assistant Teacher Exam: HC Extends Date For Submission Of Documents To March 25
1-MIN READ

LT Grade Assistant Teacher Exam: HC Extends Date For Submission Of Documents To March 25

LT Grade Assistant Teacher Exam: HC Extends Date For Submission Of Documents To March 25

In a relief for candidates appearing for an examination for the posts of assistant teacher in the LT grade, the Uttarakahnd High Court on Monday extended the date of the submission of documents to March 25. Earlier, the candidates were asked to furnish documents by December 4. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma directed the Selection Service Commission to disseminate information about the extended date so that more unemployed youth from hilly regions of the state could take the examination. Ravindra Jugran, a resident of Dehradun, had filed the PIL in the High Court in connection with the examination to be held in April 2021 for the appointment of assistant teachers in LT grade.

Nainital, Mar 15: In a relief to the candidates appearing for an examination for the posts of assistant teacher in the LT grade, the Uttarakahnd High Court on Monday extended the date for the submission of documents to March 25. Earlier, the candidates were asked to furnish documents by December 4. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma directed the Selection Service Commission to disseminate information about the extended date so that more unemployed youth from hilly regions of the state could take the examination. Ravindra Jugran, a resident of Dehradun, had filed the PIL in the High Court in connection with the examination to be held in April 2021 for the appointment of assistant teachers in LT grade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Loading...