English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lt Kasturi Becomes First Woman To Lead All-men Contingent on Republic Day
A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.
Lt Bhavana Kasturi led the Army Services Corps contingent.
New Delhi: Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi on Saturday became the first woman officer to lead an all-men Army contingent in the Republic Day parade.
She led the Army Services Corps contingent.
A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.
Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.
Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
She led the Army Services Corps contingent.
A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.
Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.
Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.
Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi led #Army Service Corps Contingent marches down the #Rajpath#republicdayindia #RepublicDay2019 pic.twitter.com/udwYZBynPV— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Teaser: Hilarious Memes Compare Salman Khan's Multiple Avatars to Paneer Dishes
- Republic Day 2019: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs As They Post Pics With Tricolour
- Hitler-owned Book Hints at Plans for North American Holocaust
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results