Lt Kasturi Becomes First Woman To Lead All-men Contingent on Republic Day

Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi on Saturday became the first woman officer to lead an all-men Army contingent in the Republic Day parade.She led the Army Services Corps contingent.A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.