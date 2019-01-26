LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lt Kasturi Becomes First Woman To Lead All-men Contingent on Republic Day

A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.

IANS

Updated:January 26, 2019, 11:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lt Kasturi Becomes First Woman To Lead All-men Contingent on Republic Day
Lt Bhavana Kasturi led the Army Services Corps contingent.
New Delhi: Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi on Saturday became the first woman officer to lead an all-men Army contingent in the Republic Day parade.

She led the Army Services Corps contingent.

A display of women power in the armed forces was a major highlight of this year's parade with a slew of women officers in leading roles.

Among the many firsts was an all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles led by Major Khushboo Kanwar.

Captain Shikha Surbhi of the Army Signals Corps performed a standing salute on a moving motorcycle.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram