Lucknow, 68 Other Districts Report Zero Covid-19 Cases; UP's Downward Trend Continues

In the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh just reported seven new Covid-19 cases, while state capital Lucknow along with 68 other districts reported zero fresh positive cases. As many as 1,53,280 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which over 1.10 lakh were RT PCR examinations.

The state capital Lucknow reported the first positive Covid-19 case on March 11, 2020, while the maximum cases in the city were witnessed on April 16, 2021, when the city had reported 6,598 fresh cases during the second wave. The average number of samples tested in the state capital remains at 14000 samples per day while till date more than 49 lakh samples have been tested in Lucknow. The state capital has 26 active covid19 cases at the moment.

Continuing the downward trend, Uttar Pradesh has been maintaining the daily Covid test positivity rate at 0.01 percent, the lowest in the country. This rate was at its highest at 16.84 percent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of covid-19. Meanwhile, the state’s recovery rate stands at a good 98.6 percent.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the Active Caseload in the most populous state to 362, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 percent.

Despite registering a steady decline in the number of fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh has been pushing for more testing. Under the state’s ‘Covid Control Model’, Covid-19 testing has been one of the most-stressed weapons against the pandemic. Uttar Pradesh has tested the maximum number of samples so far - over 7.07 crore - followed by Maharashtra’s 5.22 crore.

