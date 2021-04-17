Lucknow Administration Notifies 17 Private Hospitals for Covid Treatment; Check Details

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Lucknow district administration has listed 17 private hospitals where Covid patients can be treated. The list of private hospitals providing Covid treatment was released by the administration under the Ayushman Bharat and CM Jan Arogya scheme.

All these private hospitals will be acting as the first point of contact for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients. The information of all the patients admitted to the respective hospitals will be available in the Integrated Command and Control Centre established in Lucknow.

The list of the hospitals include Advanced Neuro and General Hospital, Avon Hospital, Apollo Medics. Career Institute of Medical Science and Hospital, Fahmina Hospital and Trauma Centre Blood Bank, Green City Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, King Medical Center, Maa Chandrika Devi Hospital, Pooja Hospital and Multispeciality Center, Rajdhani Hospital, Sanjeevani Medical Center, Sri Sai Life Hospital, Includes Vaga Hospital, Vinayak Medicare Hospital, Vinayak Trauma Center & Hospital, and SIPS Burn Hospital. All these private hospitals have a total of 405 beds. There are 45 beds with ventilators and 360 beds with oxygen.

Meanwhile the name and contact number of the Nodal Officers at these hospitals are as follows, Advanced Neuro and General Hospital – Dr. Vinod Kumar 9415022002, Avon Hospital – Khurram Atik Rehmani 9450374007, Apollo Medics – Pramit Mishra 8429029801, Career Institute of Medical Science and Hospital – Col. Dr. Mohammad Aizam 8318527150, Fahmina Hospital and Trauma Centre Blood Bank – Salman Khalid 9935672929, Green City Hospital – Dr. Vineet Verma 8400000784, Jaypee Hospital – RV Singh 9554936222, King Medical Center – Dr. Abhay Singh 9415328915, Maa Chandrika Devi Hospital – Gayatri Singh 9415020266, Pooja Hospital and Multispeciality Center – Ashutosh Pandey 9670588871, Rajdhani Hospital – Chandra Prakash Dubey 9415162686, Sanjeevani Medical Centre – Sunil Kumar Soni 8840466030, Sri Sai Life Hospital – Yogesh Shukla 9450407843, Vaga Hospital – Sandeep Dixit 9839165078, Vinayak Medicare Hospital – Dr. Manish Chandra Singh 9984735111, Vinayak Trauma Center and Hospital – Amit Nandan Mishra 9919604383.

