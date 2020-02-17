Take the pledge to vote

Lucknow Anti-CAA Protest: Magsaysay Awardee, 9 Others Booked for Violating Prohibitory Orders

Pandey and the others were distributing pamphlets of their 'padyatra', scheduled for later on Monday, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 17, 2020, 6:24 PM IST
Sandeep Pandey surrounded by the police in Lucknow on Monday.
Sandeep Pandey surrounded by the police in Lucknow on Monday.

Lucknow: Social worker and Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey and nine others were arrested here on Monday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders in the Chowk area here when attempting to march from Ghantaghar to Ujariaon in Gomti Nagar.

Pandey and the others were distributing pamphlets of their 'padyatra', scheduled for later on Monday, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They were booked under Section 151 (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police.

Pandey, who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award in the emergent leadership category in 2002, will be produced in court later on Monday, where he is likely to get a bail.

Thakurganj Police Station House Officer (SHO) Pramod Kumar Mishra said Pandey was arrested from near Ghantaghar, the spot where anti-CAA protests led by women have continued since January 17.

