Lucknow Arms Shop Employee Demonstrates Gun's Efficiency to Buyer Near Police Station, Triggers Panic

The firing took place outside Nand Gun House's owner Sumit Singh's residence, located a stone's throw away from the Hazratganj police station.

Updated:August 22, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Lucknow Arms Shop Employee Demonstrates Gun's Efficiency to Buyer Near Police Station, Triggers Panic
Representative image.
Lucknow: A fire arms shop employee on Thursday resorted to several rounds of test firing near police station to demonstrate the gun's efficiency to a customer, triggering panic in the posh Hazratganj area in the heart of the city, said police.

The firing took place outside Nand Gun House's owner Sumit Singh's residence, located a stone's throw away from the Hazratganj police station, the police said. The gun shop employee Shekhu did the test firing for a customer, prompting the police to rush to the scene. They detained those involved in the act, the police said.

Later, an FIR was registered in the matter and Sumit and his servant Shekhuwere arrested, the police said. A report of the incident was sent to the district administration, recommending it to cancel the license of the gun house, they said.

