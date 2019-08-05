Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lucknow-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Mid-air Turn Back to Mumbai Due to Technical Snag

IndiGo confirmed the incident and said that the pilot decided to return the aircraft to Mumbai due to an "indication error". The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm, an airport official said.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Lucknow-bound IndiGo Flight Makes Mid-air Turn Back to Mumbai Due to Technical Snag
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 143 passengers returned to the city airport on Sunday, almost an hour after its departure from here, due to a technical glitch, officials said.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and said that the pilot decided to return the aircraft to Mumbai due to an "indication error". The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm, an airport official said.

"The local standby was declared at 8.20 pmfor IndiGo flight 6E6446, operating on Mumbai-Lucknow route, due to a technical snag in the Airbus A320," said the official.

The flight, which departed at 7.52 pm, landed back around 8.50 pm, according to the official.

Later, IndiGo, in a statement to PTI said that the Mumbai-Lucknow flight made a mid-air turn back due to an indication error.

The A320 plane was carrying around 143 passengers, the statement said, adding that it made a precautionary landing and all the passengers were safe.

