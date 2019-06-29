Lucknow-bound Passenger Held with 14 Bullets at Delhi Airport
The man was handed over to the police which booked him under various sections of the Arms Act as weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under the Indian aviation rules.
File photo of Delhi's IGI Airport.
New Delhi: A Lucknow-bound passenger has been apprehended by the CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying fourteen live bullet rounds in his baggage, an official said Saturday.
A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected bullet-like objects on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of passenger Athar Abbas Naqvi on Friday, he said.
"Fourteen live bullet rounds were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Lucknow," the official said.
The man was handed over to the police which booked him under various sections of the Arms Act as weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under the Indian aviation rules, he added.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Afghanistan and Pakistan Fans Clash During Game at Leeds
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Maisie Williams Light Up Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Pre Wedding Celebrations
- Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray, Serena Williams to Partner for Mixed Doubles?
- Sexual Harassment-Accused Amr Warda Returns to Egypt Squad After Mo Salah Shows Solidarity
- Nobody Can Beat Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Stylish Entry at Joe-Sophie Turner's Wedding Venue
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s