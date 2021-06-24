Lucknow Constable Suicide: Wife And Lover Booked For Abetment

The wife of a police constable, who allegedly took his life on May 30, has been booked along with her alleged lover Zubair Khan for abetment of suicide in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Dilip Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Patti village, was posted in Lucknow’s Bazar Khala police station and his wife Aanchal Nehra was posted at the Women’s police station in Shahjahanpur. She lived in a rented accommodation in Tarin Jalal Nagar locality.

On the evening of May 30, the deceased constable had a fight with his wife after which he allegedly hanged himself to death with Aanchal’s shawl in the rented flat.

The deceased’s father Umaid Singh told the Shahjahanpur police that his son had married Nehra on February 16 this year. Prior to her transfer to Shahjahanpur, she was posted in Mirzapur where she met constable Zubair Khan. Singh alleged that their illicit relationship started from there. On May 17, they were transferred together to Shahjahanpur.

In a police complaint, Singh said when his son came to know about his wife’s relationship with Khan, he tried to explain to them that it was not right to take the relationship forward. However, they instead threatened him with consequences if he poses a hurdle in their relationship. He told this to his younger brother over the phone. According to Singh, the cop took his life as he was fed up with his wife’s illicit relationship.

On May 28, the constable came to meet his wife in her rented accommodation. There an argument started between him, his wife and lover. Disturbed by this, he hanged himself by a ceiling fan in the room, said the police.

Based on the complaint filed by Singh, the circle officer (CO) of Shahjahanpur Praveen Kumar has registered an FIR against Nehra and Khan under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

