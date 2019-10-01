Lucknow Continues to Reel under Dengue as 13 Fresh Cases Emerge

The dengue menace continues in Lucknow as 13 new cases emerge in the city. The current tally of dengue patients stands at 286 since January this year.

World Health Organisation has described dengue as a fast-emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world. Dengue flourishes in urban poor areas, suburbs and the countryside but also affects more affluent neighborhoods in tropical and subtropical countries.

The fresh cases in Lucknow were recorded from Mawaiya, Alambagh, Thakurganj, Aashiana, Chowk, Indiranagar, Krishnanagar, Gomtinagar, Aliganj and Telibagh. During the ongoing inspection for mosquito larvae, 72 out of 1,616 spots inspected by the health department were identified as conducive to the growth of dengue causing mosquitoes on Monday, The Times of India reported.

Health departments slapped notices on these 72 spots under IPC Section 188 corresponding to disobedience of order duly promulgated by public authority.

These spots included the servants' quarters of the Governor House, Sector 16 in Indiranagar, Wazirbagh, Daliganj, New Para colony and Keshav Nagar. Reserve Police Lines was found a repeat offender for dengue causing conditions for the second time in a week.

Severe dengue (previously known as dengue haemorrhagic fever) was first recognized in the 1950s during dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand. Today it affects Asian and Latin American countries and has become a leading cause of hospitalization and death among children and adults in these regions. The full life cycle of dengue fever virus involves the role of mosquito as a transmitter (or vector) and humans as the main victim and source of infection.

