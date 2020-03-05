Lucknow Cops Take Seized SUV for ‘Joyride’; Owner Tracks Vehicle, Locks Them Inside

Lucknow: Three Lucknow Police Personnel had a hard time on Wednesday as they were stranded around 143 kilometres away from the state capital in the Lakhimpur Kehri area after they took a seized vehicle on a ride. Using a tracking system, the car's owner stopped the SUV’s engine and locked it, leaving the cops stranded inside for two hours.

The personnel could be ‘rescued’ later, only after police officials requested the owner of the vehicle to unlock the security system through his mobile app. In this bizarre incident reported from the state capital, the SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) was seized and brought to Gomti Nagar Police Station (where the accused cops were posted) due to an issue between two parties. However, the issue was resolved and later on the owner of the vehicle Akhand Singh was asked to take back his car.

On Wednesday, when Akhand reached Gomti Nagar Police station to take back his vehicle, he found it missing. Immediately, he checked the location of the vehicle on his app and was surprised to see the vehicle moving almost 143 kilometers away from Lucknow in the Lakhimpur Kheri area. Akhand immediately locked his vehicle through the app using high-end security feature, which left the cops stranded midway. On learning what has happened, police officials had to request the owner of the vehicle several times to unlock the vehicle.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey shunted the accused police inspector Pramendra Singh and sent him to lines. An investigation was also ordered in this incident. As per information, the accused cops have claimed that they went to Lakhimpur to take a statement of a person involved in a murder case. However, the owner of the vehicle was not informed in this case and a private vehicle was being used for investigation purposes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.