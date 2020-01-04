Activist Sadaf Jafar, Arrested In Connection with Violence During Anti-CAA Protests in Lucknow, Granted Bail

New Delhi: A sessions court in Lucknow on Saturday granted bail to activist and Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer SR Darapuri, and 10 others in connection with violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh last month.

Arrested for alleged involvement in the violence during protests in the state capital on December 19, the court has granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

According to the order, the Uttar Pradesh Police failed to present any direct evidence against Jafar, Darapuri and the others for their role in vandalism and arson during the protests.

Jafar was arrested on December 19 while she was live on Facebook from the spot where protests against the amended citizenship law had gone violent. Police had said she was arrested for her involvement in clashes.

Harjot Singh, Jafar's lawyer, expressed gratitude to the court that granted bail on Saturday since it would remain closed the next day. “Hopefully Sadaf will be able to walk out of jail on Monday. The FIR registered was generic and more than 40 people were implicated in serious sections like 307 (attempted murder). Subsequently, the police failed to prove any charges,” said Singh.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge SS Pandey heard their individual pleas as well as submissions of the government lawyer. The others whose pleas were heard are Mohd Naseem, Mohd Shoaib, Nafees, Pawan Rai Ambedkar, Shah Faiz and Mohd Aziz.

According to government lawyer Deepak Yadav, the Hazratganj Police had arrested them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 1932.

