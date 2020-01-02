Lucknow Court Grants Bail to Four Arrested by UP Police After Probe into Anti-CAA Violence
Lucknow: A court here on Thursday granted bail to four people, including two students of Nadwa college, who were arrested for allegedly indulging in violence during protests against the police's crackdown on Jamia Milia Islamia students in Delhi.
Additional Sessions Judge SS Pandey allowed the bail pleas of Mohd Shaud Quarasi and Arshad Mohsim, both students of the Islamic educational institution, as well as Faraz alias Faizi and Mohd Ahmad.
The bail pleas moved individually by each of them claimed that they were innocent as they were not named in the FIR and the police falsely implicated them during the probe for ulterior reasons.
According to the prosecution, their names came to light during the investigation following which the four were arrested by Hasanganj police on December 17, 2019. The court asked each of them to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.
