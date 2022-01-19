Lucknow Girl Riding Scooty With Another Vehicle Number to Avoid Challans Arrested

Safia alias Alisha was using the registration number of another girl’s scooty to avoid the challan. The matter came to light when the girl with the original number started receiving challans. Safia has been arrested by Thakurganj police under various sections of fraud. DCP West Soman Burma said that in the initial investigation, it has been revealed that Safia was using another girl’s scooty number.

Ravindra Kumar from the Balaganj area of Thana Thakurganj had complained to the Lucknow traffic police in June 2020 that his daughter’s Jupiter scooty was parked in house and yet she was receiving online challans. The amount of challans reached a staggering Rs 1 lakh. At this point, the police decided to act.

The traffic police exposed this crime via CCTV footage. After the victim’s complaint, Thakurganj police started the investigation by registering an FIR. Based on CCTV footage, police laid a trap for accused Safia and nabbed her. During the interrogation, Safia has confessed to using another’s registration number plate to avoid getting challaned.

Not long ago, an Innova driver was caught by the Hyderabad traffic police for using a fake registration number. Traffic police were conducting routine checks when they noticed an Innova with a white number plate “TS 07 UC 7162”. They became suspicious and pulled up the car’s driver. Registration certificate was checked following which it was revealed that the car was a commercial vehicle operating with a duplicate number plate. The driver had confessed that his owner had asked him to use a fake registration number for escaping challans.

