Lucknow Groom, Father and Brother Tonsured by Bride’s Family Over Growing Dowry List

A groom, his father and his brother were tonsured and handed over to the police on Sunday by the bride’s family members who were fed up by his growing dowry demands.The incident was reported from Kurramnagar area of Lucknow. A week prior to the wedding, the groom had demanded a motorcycle as dowry. On the wedding day, the bride’s family presented him with a ‘Pulsar’. Unhappy with the choice, the groom reportedly demanded an ‘Apache’ bike. The bride’s side agreed, but then the man demand a heavy gold necklaces well.The groom and the guests accompanying him were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and also misbehaved with the bride’s father, who is a vegetable vendor.Frustrated by the growing demands, the people at the wedding sided with the bride’s family. Sensing trouble, the guests accompanying the groom started to leave the place. However, the groom, along with his father and brother, was detained by the bride’s family. They were taken to a park where their heads were tonsured. They were later handed over to the police.