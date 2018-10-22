English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lucknow Groom, Father and Brother Tonsured by Bride’s Family Over Growing Dowry List
The groom and the guests accompanying him were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and also misbehaved with the bride’s father, who is a vegetable vendor.
A week prior to the wedding, the groom had demanded a motorcycle as dowry.
Loading...
Lucknow: A groom, his father and his brother were tonsured and handed over to the police on Sunday by the bride’s family members who were fed up by his growing dowry demands.
The incident was reported from Kurramnagar area of Lucknow. A week prior to the wedding, the groom had demanded a motorcycle as dowry. On the wedding day, the bride’s family presented him with a ‘Pulsar’. Unhappy with the choice, the groom reportedly demanded an ‘Apache’ bike. The bride’s side agreed, but then the man demand a heavy gold necklaces well.
The groom and the guests accompanying him were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and also misbehaved with the bride’s father, who is a vegetable vendor.
Frustrated by the growing demands, the people at the wedding sided with the bride’s family. Sensing trouble, the guests accompanying the groom started to leave the place. However, the groom, along with his father and brother, was detained by the bride’s family. They were taken to a park where their heads were tonsured. They were later handed over to the police.
The incident was reported from Kurramnagar area of Lucknow. A week prior to the wedding, the groom had demanded a motorcycle as dowry. On the wedding day, the bride’s family presented him with a ‘Pulsar’. Unhappy with the choice, the groom reportedly demanded an ‘Apache’ bike. The bride’s side agreed, but then the man demand a heavy gold necklaces well.
The groom and the guests accompanying him were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and also misbehaved with the bride’s father, who is a vegetable vendor.
Frustrated by the growing demands, the people at the wedding sided with the bride’s family. Sensing trouble, the guests accompanying the groom started to leave the place. However, the groom, along with his father and brother, was detained by the bride’s family. They were taken to a park where their heads were tonsured. They were later handed over to the police.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chelsea Coach Marco Ianni Charged over Jose Mourinho Fracas
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- #MeToo: Tanushree Slaps Rs 10 Cr Defamation Suit on Rakhi Sawant for Maligning Her Image
- Documentary Suggests 26 Spot Fixes in Matches Across 2011-12 Involving England, Australia & Pakistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...