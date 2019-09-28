Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lucknow Health Dept Goes on Inspection Spree, Discovers Larvae from School

In the private pathology, dengue larvae were found in ponds used for growing lotuses. Besides, larvae were found breeding in a desert cooler inside a house in a residential colony for the DPSU's employees.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 28, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Lucknow Health Dept Goes on Inspection Spree, Discovers Larvae from School
A Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito on a human finger. The Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is proven to be a vector associated with transmission of the West Nile Virus. (Image: Reuters)

The Health Department conducted inspection in a number of areas for dengue mosquito larvae in Lucknow, which discovered 80 such locations where larvae of Aedes Aegypti mosquito were breeding. These include a private pathology in Gomtinagar, Mahanagar Police Lines' residential quarters, a school on Napier Road and the premises of a public sector defence unit (PSU).

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection which typically occurs in the monsoon season when the weather is warm and humid, favouring the mosquitoes to breed. It causes a severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. It occurs mainly during the monsoon season in sub-tropical and tropical climate. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Up to 50-100 million infections are now estimated to occur annually in over 100 endemic countries, putting almost half of the world’s population at risk.

In the private pathology, dengue larvae were found in ponds used for growing lotuses, The Times of India reported. Besides, larvae were found breeding in a desert cooler inside a house in a residential colony for the DPSU's employees. A person living in the neighbourhood recently tested positive for dengue.

Not just this, the cases of dengue reported in Lucknow is also surging regularly. Thirteen new cases have piled up in the city, taking the total number to as high as 184 since July and 232 since January on Wednesday.

The new cases were reported from four localities including Kanpur Road, the TOI report said. With 40 patients since July, the maximum number of dengue cases in Lucknow was reported from Kanpur Road area.

Chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agarwal said, "On Wednesday, 1,658 houses and buildings were inspected and dengue dens were found at 80 locations. We have served notices to owners/management and asked them to sanitise their establishments within the next 24 hours."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

