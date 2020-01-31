Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Lucknow Introduces Manhole Cleaning Robot 'Bandicoot' to Eradicate Manual Scavenging

Officials said that the job of cleaning drains in the city had now been delegated to Suez, a French-based utility company that operates in the water treatment and waste management sectors.

IANS

Updated:January 31, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lucknow Introduces Manhole Cleaning Robot 'Bandicoot' to Eradicate Manual Scavenging
Representative image of Bandicoot

Lucknow: A necessary replacement to manual scavenging in India -- Bandicoot -- a type of manhole cleaning robot, will now come to the rescue against the banned yet prevalent practice in Lucknow.

The first of the five Bandicoots was recruited by the Minister for Urban Development Ashutosh Tandon and Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia on Thursday. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has worked out an arrangement between two private companies as a pilot project under the Smart Cities Mission.

LMC officials said that the job of cleaning drains in the city had now been delegated to Suez, a French-based utility company that operates in the water treatment and waste management sectors. It will be accompanied by a Kerala based start-up called Genrobotics. Together, they will be procuring Bandicoot.

The robot's interface is simple and operating it is as easy as playing a mobile game, said an official at Suez India. "It can perform every action of a man, inside the manhole," they said.

Marketing and business development, Genrobotics, Devesh Sharma said, "Bandicoot is successfully being used by eight states which includes Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana and Punjab. The robot was designed to end the evil of manual scavenging from India."

The partnership aims at the complete elimination of human intervention while cleaning manholes. "It is a step towards ending manual scavenging. If successful, the model will be replicated and expanded," said Bhatia.

The practice of manual scavenging still continues in India, despite it being banned 26 years ago, after the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993. Countless manual scavengers have died due to inhalation of poisonous gases while inside the manholes.

Various studies have shown that the repeated handling of human excreta may lead to respiratory and skin diseases besides increasing the risk of anaemia, jaundice, trachoma, and carbon monoxide poisoning in the workers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram