Lucknow Man Dials Airline Customer Care Number, Duped of Rs 1.49 Lakhs

A man in Lucknow was allegedly duped of Rs 1.49 lakhs in an online fraud when he dialled the customer care number to find out about a cancelled flight.

This is the 10th such incident that occurred in the last three months, where the victim was duped after dialling a customer care number from the search engine.

In the latest case, victim Amit Gupta had to return to Lucknow from Mumbai by a flight on January 9 but the flight was cancelled later.

Gupta called up the customer care to enquire about the same.

Later, he got a call from an unidentified mobile number. The caller asked Gupta to download Anydesk app on his mobile phone.

He was then asked to respond to some details.

A short while later, the money was deducted from his account.

Gupta has lodged a complaint with the police and investigation is on.

