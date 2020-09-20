Lucknow Man Held With Curated Marijuana Sourced From US: NCB

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said it has seized 2.7 kg of curated marijuana from Delhi and arrested a Lucknow-based man. The “premium quality” marijuana was concealed in an air compressor. It was to be collected by C Gidwani, who was apprehended by the agency on September 18, it said.

“The consignee (Gidwani) made the payment through bitcoins and came in contact wth the US-based consignor through the latter’s Instagram ID,” NCB deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra said. The agency claimed that the man “admitted that he used to import such parcels on regular basis for the last one-and-a-half year for himself and his friends.” “He used to order drugs from the USA through Instagram or Wickr and the payments were made through bitcoins,” Malhotra said.

A total of 2.7 kg of bud has been seized and thebest quality of this narcotics is sold at the rate of about Rs 5,000 per gram, NCB officials said. The accused also “revealed that he used to get charas and marijuana from Delhi and Bengaluru-based suppliers,” the officials said.

Marijuana is derived from the cannabis plant. “The recent seizures of curated marijuana show that the THC content in these contrabands is higher than the those seized earlier,” the agency said.

