INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lucknow Markets to Have Control Rooms to Monitor Crowd, Enforce Social Distancing: DM

File photo of police personnel checking the passes of commuters during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

File photo of police personnel checking the passes of commuters during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

If required, CCTVs and public address system too should be installed in markets for better monitoring and enforcement of the precautionary measures, said DM Abhishek Prakash.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:48 PM IST
Share this:

Lucknow administration on Sunday said all markets in the city will have a control room, manned by some local traders' association members besides some policemen and municipal officials to monitor and enforce social distancing and other anti-COVID precautionary measures there.

If required, CCTVs and public address system too should be installed in markets for better monitoring and enforcement of the precautionary measures, said District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

In a statement issued here by the Lucknow district administration, he also said the monitoring mechanism has been developed, it would comprise policemen and district administration officials besides some office bearers of local traders' associations.

Prakash added that norms of social distancing should be strictly adhered to and COVID-19 protocol must be followed.

Arrangements of sanitisers and masks too should be made, he said, adding for real time monitoring, CCTVs too should be installed.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading