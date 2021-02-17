Lko Convict May Have Been 1st Woman to be Hanged But Punishment Changed at Last Minute. Here's Why

Shabnam from Amroha, who axed seven members of her family to death in April 2008, is set to be the first woman to be hanged in Independent India and preparations for this are already underway at the Mathura jail.

In Shabnam’s case, after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence, the President has also rejected her mercy petition.

A hanging house for females was built 150 years ago. But no woman has been hanged since Independence. Though a woman from Lucknow called Ramshri was sentenced to death earlier on April 6, 1998, her death punishment was changed to life imprisonment at the last moment after she gave birth to a child inside the jail.

Senior Jail Superintendent Shailendra Kumar Maitreya said that the date of hanging is not fixed yet, but preparations have already started for the procedure. Shabnam will be hanged as soon as the death warrant is issued, he said.

According to the jail superintendent, executioner Pawan Jallad has inspected the hanging house twice. He has repaired the latch. Rope is being called for hanging from Bihar's Buxar.