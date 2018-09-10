Lucknow Metro North-south Corridor Likely to Be Completed by 2019 April: Official

The north-south corridor of the Lucknow metro rail is likely to be completed by April next year, an official said Monday.The 23-km stretch from the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport to Munshipullia will have 21 stations, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) Managing Director Kumar Keshav told reporters in Lucknow.Currently, the Lucknow metro operates a 8.5-km section between the Charbagh railway station and Transport Nagar."The target is to complete the work on the stretch between the Lucknow airport in Amausi and Munshipullia by April 1, 2019."We are hopeful that by April 1, 2019, metro rail services will become operational on this 23-kilometre-long stretch. So far, nearly 85 per cent of the work has been done," he said.The LMRC expects that once this route becomes operational, nearly one lakh passengers will use it everyday, Keshav said.He said, "On this 23-kilometre-long route, there will be 21 stations and the maximum fare will be Rs 60."Currently, it takes around 90 minutes to reach from Munshipulia to the airport, but once the route is operational, this distance will be covered in 40 minutes, and no one has to face the problems of a traffic jam, the official said.Kumar said the most difficult work on this stretch is the construction of a 177-metre-long cantilever bridge on the Gomti river, which will be completed by September 30.Once constructed, this special bridge provide seamless metro connectivity to the trans-Gomti region of Lucknow, he said.Speaking about 8.5-km stretch Keshav said, "On this stretch, everyday nearly 12,000 to 13,000 passengers are travelling."