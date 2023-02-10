LIVE: UP Investors Summit Will Kick Off at 10am With $1 Trillion Economy Goal; PM Modi to Launch

Read more

Birla, Anand Mahindra and others who will attend. The state government has made arrangements at a vacant land in Vrindavan Yojna located close to the Lucknow Airport and the district headquarters for the three day event. State-of-the-art hangers equipped with modern amenities have been erected in the 25,000 square meters area, officials said.

The preparations for the event in Lucknow began almost two months ago. The roads leading to the event have been spruced up. The roads are being repaired and expanded at various places on Shaheed Path, Sultanpur Road, Lohia path, and the road leading to Shaheed Path from Samtamulak crossing. Lucknow Police Commissionerate have deployed additional police and traffic personnel on the roads leading to the Vrindavan Yojna in a run up to the event.

PM Modi to Inaugurate 2 Vande Bharat Trains in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on Friday at around 3 pm. With these two trains, Maharashtra will now have four Vande Bharats – two interstate and two intrastate – which will help boost connectivity.

Many firsts will be covered with the inauguration of these two trains: Maharashtra will be the first state to have intrastate Vande Bharats; they will be crossing the ghat sections of Karjat-Lonavala and Kasara-Igatpuri; and this is the first time that two of these trains are being inaugurated at the same time.

First, PM Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai-Solapur train, which will be the ninth Vande Bharat in the country. “The new world-class train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur, and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune,” the ministry said.

The country’s tenth Vande Bharat, the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi train, will also be inaugurated on the same day. Apart from enhancing connectivity between CSMT and Sainagar Shirdi, this train will also improve connectivity of important pilgrimage centres like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur.

